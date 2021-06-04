Weather Alert: Early Fog, Late Day T’Storms; Summer Heat This Weekend

TODAY: Dense early morning coastal fog. Cloudy morning with a chance of a passing shower…. then partial hazy sun developing in the afternoon. Late day and early evening, (3-8PM) watch for a line of showers and thunderstorms, with brief downpours and dangerous lightning. Highs in the mid 70 inland, 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph.

TONIGHT: Showers end by 8-9 pm with gradual clearing , mild. Temperatures in the low 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Summer Heat

SATURDAY: Patchy low clouds and fog at the coast at dawn, then mostly sunny, much warmer… Highs mid 80s inland… 70-75 at the coast.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A beautiful Summer-like evening. Clear skies, temperatures mid 70s during the evening, 60s after midnight

****POTENTIAL FOR 3-4 DAY “INLAND” HEAT WAVE SUNDAY THRU NEXT WEDNESDAY***

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy. Highs near 90 inland, near 80 at the coast.