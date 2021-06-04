Weather Alert: Early Fog, Late Day T’Storms; Summer Heat This Weekend

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Dense early morning coastal fog. Cloudy morning with a chance of a passing shower…. then partial hazy sun developing in the afternoon. Late day and early evening, (3-8PM) watch for a line of showers and thunderstorms, with brief downpours and dangerous lightning. Highs in the mid 70 inland, 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Showers end by 8-9 pm with gradual clearing , mild. Temperatures in the low 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Summer Heat

SATURDAY: Patchy low clouds and fog at the coast at dawn, then mostly sunny, much warmer… Highs mid 80s inland… 70-75 at the coast.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A beautiful Summer-like evening. Clear skies, temperatures mid 70s during the evening, 60s after midnight

****POTENTIAL FOR 3-4 DAY “INLAND” HEAT WAVE SUNDAY THRU NEXT WEDNESDAY***

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy. Highs near 90 inland, near 80 at the coast.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams