Weather Now: Dry tonight, late storms Thursday

After a bit of a cloudy and gloomy start to our day, we’re seeing some sunshine breakthrough for the second half of our Wednesday. The cold front that moved through yesterday evening is continuing to drop further down to the south allowing some drier air to move over our region.

Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies as clouds continue to clear out, lows will be dropping down into the 60s. This will lead to a pleasant start to our Thursday.

For your beach forecast, it will be a great first half of the day. Throughout the afternoon you’ll see more clouds start to roll into the region followed by some storms to finish off the day. Highs will top out in the low 70s ahead of the rain.

It’s going to be a pleasant evening and night with partly cloudy skies giving way to a mostly clear and comfortable night. We’ll see lows from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Thursday starts off with partial sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next front.

We’ll be monitoring for isolated showers and thunderstorms, most of these will hold off until after 5 PM.

However, in the evening and night, there will be the potential for some strong or severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and hail. There’s even a low risk for an isolated tornado.

Showers taper off by early Friday morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny.