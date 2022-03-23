Good afternoon. We squeeze in another dry afternoon and evening with skies clouding up. Temperatures are running a bit cooler but with lighter winds than the last few days. Highs climb to 45-50.

ON THE BAY: North winds turn east-southeast at 5-10 kts.

Skies stay mainly dry this evening with steady rain holding off until after midnight. Lows fall to the mid to upper 30s.

The storm system responsible for tornadoes and flash flooding in the Deep South will finally impact New England on Thursday as it’s slow moving cold front pushes east. A chilly rain is likely throughout the day with embedded downpours and the chance for some isolated rumbles of thunder. The rain could slow travel for the AM commute with pockets of localized street and poor drainage flooding in heavier rain. If you’re traveling north, pockets of freezing rain and sleet are possible in the morning in the higher elevations of northern Worcester County and the Berkshires.

Rounds of rain will continue in the afternoon and evening, with chilly temperatures in the 40s. East winds will gust over 30 mph at times, with the strongest winds on Cape Cod and the islands topping 40 mph.

Additional showers are likely Thursday night before tapering off early Friday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 1″ to 2″, with the highest totals expected near the coast.

Here’s a bit of good news: New data points to the rain pushing off-shore by early Friday morning, leading to a drier and much milder day to end the work week. Partly sunny skies and highs near 60 are expected on Friday afternoon.