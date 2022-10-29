Brrrr… it’s a cold start to the weekend with “pre-dawn” temperatures in the 30s. Frost Advisory for inland areas until 9 AM
Chilly sunrise temperatures will give way to highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon.
A beautiful final weekend of October is ahead. Expect lots of sunshine and light winds with dry skies on both days.
HALLOWEEN EVENING
We’re monitoring the chance for a few light showers on Halloween, including in the evening. The good news--it doesn’t look like a “washout”. Temperatures are expected to be in mid to upper 60s during the day and the 50s during trick-or-treating. Widespread heavy rain is not expected.
