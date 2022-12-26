Happy Monday!

We are in the home stretch of 2022! And the final week of the year looks to be cold to start off followed by a warming trend and a rainy start to the new year.

Overall for your Monday, it looks cold and dry. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few spotty clouds.

Its been a very cold past few days with highs staying in the 20s. Thankfully today we’ll be slightly warmer with highs back up into the 30s, but with a slight breeze, it will still be feeling like the 20s.

This is just the start of a warming trend for this week! Day after day we’ll pick up a few extra degrees and by the end of the week, we’ll be seeing highs well into the 50s.

That warm air does come with a cost though. We’re seeing a pretty good chance for some showers late Saturday followed by some rain on Sunday leading to a soggy start to the new year.