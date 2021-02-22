Weather Alert: Watch for Black Ice Early This Morning

RAINFALL RECORDED ON MONDAY

Watch for areas of black ice late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures have dropped to near and below freezing allowing damp pavement to turn icy on untreated surfaces. Conditions will improve after 7-8AM with the help of sunshine and rising temperatures.

Skies will start off partly sunny Tuesday morning. It will be cool and dry.

Clouds start to increase by Tuesday afternoon along with seasonably cool-cold temperatures, highs in the lower 40s

By late afternoon Thursday a weak weather system will pass thru with a brief passing light rain or snow shower between 3pm and 5pm. Skies will then clear again by Tuesday Evening and overnight