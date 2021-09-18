Weather Now: Dense Fog Advisory Thru 8 am; Nice Weekend Overall

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!
We’re starting off the day with a Dense For Advisory for portions of our region, but across the board everyone is starting off the day with some reduced visibility.
The good news is the fog wont be sticking around for very long, as the sun climbs higher in the sky the fog will start to burn off and we’ll see some more sunshine for this afternoon.
We’re starting off our Saturday with a mix of clouds and fog and even a few showers out toward the cape. Those showers are caused by some moisture wrapping around the North side of Tropical Storm Odette.
Later this afternoon clouds will clear out and the chance for rain will taper off leading to a mild and sunny day.
Even though the bulk of our day will be nice and sunny, we do have the chance for a quick shower late this evening after sundown as a weak cold front sweeps across the region. Overall the chance for rain is small and most people wont see any activity this evening.
TROPICAL STORM ODETTE
As of this morning Tropical Storm Odette is sitting just off the coast with wind speeds of 45 mph, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Some scattered showers are pushing into Cape Cod but as Odette start to turn to the east and march away from our area the chance for rain will decrease. We’ll still be dealing with some rough surf through to Monday in the wake of Odette.