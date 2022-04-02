Happy Saturday!

We’re expecting a nice day ahead with lots of sunshine, dry and seasonably cool conditions with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A bit of a breeze this morning and afternoon will make the mid-50s temperatures feel a bit cooler at times.

We’re already starting the day off much more seasonable than yesterday. Lows dropped down into the 30s, anywhere from 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

Later this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid-50s and feel like temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Overnight tonight clear skies will give way to increasing cloud coverage so the start of our Sunday will be on the cloudier side.

We’ll see a few breaks of sunshine throughout the first half of the day but as we head into Sunday afternoon the chance for scattered showers steadily increases.

Overnight Sunday into Monday clouds and showers will clear out and we’ll look to start off the new week on a sunny, dry and seasonable note with highs back into the mid-50s.