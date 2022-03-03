Good morning. Overnight rain quickly moved out, with dry skies and a lot of sunshine the rest of the day. However, it will be a blustery and noticeably colder day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s, but wind chills will be in the upper 20s this afternoon.

Northwest winds will be sustained around 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph. It’s enough to prompt a small craft advisory for Narragansett Bay

Winds will still be a bit blustery heading into tonight, with unseasonably chilly air continuing to flow in. It’s going to be a frigid night for early March, with lows dipping to 10-15.

With the wind, that will push the feel like temperatures down to the single digits.

The cold air sticks around for Friday, but we end the work week with a day of abundant sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND: Turning Milder, Showers Possible Sat. Night and Sunday

Milder air moves in this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs climb to the low to mid 40s with dry skies during the day. By Saturday night, an approaching warm front could bring a few light rain and snow showers.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. While the day is unsettled, it doesn’t look like a “washout”. Highs will soar well into the 50s to near 60.