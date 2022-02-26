Happy Saturday!

We’re seeing another icy start to the day. Any snow or sleet that melted and turned to slush yesterday afternoon quickly froze solid overnight as temperatures plummeted into the teens.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine but it will stay cold with highs struggling to get back up into the mid-30s.

Overall for this weekend, we’re tracking cold and quiet weather with lots of sunshine. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs back up above freezing in the low 40s.

Sunday night we could see a few quick flurries as a cold front sweeps across our region. This cold front will cause a big cool down for the start of the week with highs only in the 20s on Monday.