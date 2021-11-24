Weather Now: Cold & Sunny Today; Nice & Mild Thanksgiving

Good Morning and Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off the day on a blustery note! Overnight temperatures plummeted down into the 20s and we’re waking up to a breeze gusting upward of 20 mph making it feel even cooler. Those feel like temperatures are in the teens for a number of spots across the area so bundle up as you’re headed out the door!

The breeze is expected to taper off throughout the afternoon helping to lead to a much more comfortable evening but overall it will stay cool.

This afternoon will be sunny but cool with highs topping out in the 40s.

High pressure will be our dominant weather feature today helping to keep skies clear leading to a nice sunny afternoon. But we’re tracking a cold front that will be marching across our area late Thursday into early Friday.

The good news is if you still have some travel plans for today, tomorrow, or into this weekend the cold front will only have a minor impact.

As the cold front marches east towards our area we’ll actually see a quick increase in temperatures as some warm air moves up towards our area helping to lead to a more mild Thanksgiving.

A few extra clouds will start to pop up and move into the area but we’ll stay dry throughout your day as the rain holds off until after midnight lingering through early Friday morning.