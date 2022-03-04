Good Morning!

We’re starting off our day on a cold note! Overnight lows dropped down into the teens and with a breeze out of the northwest, those windchills dropped down into the single digits.

Clear skies from overnight will be sticking around throughout the afternoon leading to lots of sunshine. It will be staying cool however with highs getting back up into the low to mid-30s, below average for this time of year.

Even as temperatures begin to climb during the afternoon it will be staying cool with windchills making it feel like the 20s throughout the day.

THIS WEEKEND: Turning Milder, Rain showers Later Sat. Night Into Sunday

As we look forward to this weekend milder air moves in with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs climb to the low to mid-40s with dry skies during the day. By Saturday night, an approaching warm front will bring a few light rain showers.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, very windy, and very mild with scattered light rain showers. While the day is unsettled, it doesn’t look like a “washout”. Highs will soar well into the 50s to near 60.

Next week looks to start off with more mild air on the way with additional rain on the way as well.