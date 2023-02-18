Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day about 20 to 30 degrees cooler than we were yesterday morning so make sure you grab that winter coast before you head out the door!

And keep those coats handy! We’re going to be feeling a lot more “February-like” with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The good news is we will be seeing lots of sunshine throughout the day today!

Skies stay clear for most of the night tonight but by Sunday morning we’ll start to see a few clouds begin to drift in overhead.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day Sunday but we’ll stay dry and milder. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Presidents’ Day will feature mostly cloudy skies, but most of the day looks dry and mild. Highs in the mid-50s. Towards the second half of the day particularly into the evening we’ll see the chance for some rain showers.