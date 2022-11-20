Happy Sunday!

We’re looking to end the weekend on a cold and blustery note, but at least we will stay dry. We can also look forward to a warming trend in the week ahead!

A few early morning clouds, and showers, will quickly clear out making way for clear skies and lots of sunshine this afternoon! We are tracking an approaching cold front, that will really jack up our wind speeds this afternoon.

Winds will be out of the west at about 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 25-35 mph. This is going to make an already cold day feel even colder.

While highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 30s, wind chills throughout the day today will stay in the 20s.

The Pats are back at home today taking on the New York Jets! If you’re heading up to Foxboro for the game make sure you bundle up!

Temps will be in the upper 30s with lots of sunshine, however, it will be feeling like the 20s with strong wind gusts upwards of 30 mph so bundle up! By the end of the game, we’ll be closer to sunset and temps will be starting to drop.

Later this week we will start to see temperatures climb back up into the 40s and 50s.