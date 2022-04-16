Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the first half of our weekend with a few clouds overhead. During the middle of the day today we’ll see some of the clouds break apart allowing for some afternoon sun, but the sun won’t be around for long.

Highs today will be back up above average topping out in the low to mid-60s. During the second half of the day today, we’ll see more clouds begin to develop and roll into the region ahead of an approaching cold front.

Late tonight as the front moves across our area we’ll see some scattered showers followed by a few heavy rain showers right around midnight.

All of the clouds and showers from overnight tonight will clear out by morning. Making way for a sunny and cool Easter Morning.

Overall Easter Sunday looks to be cool, brisk, and mostly dry. Highs will be back down into the low 50s with breezy conditions. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few spotty clouds for most of the day.

There is a small chance for a few quick sprinkle within some of those afternoon clouds, but any activity will be brief and spotty. Most of the area will be staying dry.

Monday afternoon we warm up just slightly but stay in the 50s with some sun. Late Monday night into Tuesday our next round of rain will be on the way.