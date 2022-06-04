Happy Saturday!

We started off the day with some patchy fog and low cloud coverage hanging overhead. Throughout the morning clouds will clear out giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Low clouds and fog at the beaches early this morning will give way to sunshine by Noon.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Despite the sunshine and decreasing clouds we still have a small chance for some spotty showers this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across our area. Overall most of our area won’t be seeing any rain at all, but the showers that do pop up will be very brief.

Sunday looks equally as nice if not nicer with even more sunshine and less of a chance for showers. The next best chance for rain will be later this week.

Tracking the Tropics

We are continuing to track some activity down in the tropics just off the coast of southwest Florida.

As of 6 am this morning Potential Tropical Cyclone One or Potential Tropical Storm Alex, is sitting just southwest of Florida, moving northeast towards the Florida Keys at about 12 mph, with max winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for south Florida. This system is expected to continue to strengthen and organize becoming a Tropical Storm later today. Once crossing over Florida this system is expected to drift east further into the Atlantic.

No direct impacts are expected across our region.