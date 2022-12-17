Happy Saturday!

We’re seeing a bit of a soggy start to the day, light rain showers and drizzle briefly transitioned into light snow showers and flurries between 3 AM and 6 AM Saturday, mostly in northern RI. So a few spots might be waking up to a quick dusting while most of our area is just waking up to puddles.

We’ll start off the day with early morning clouds, breezy & cool. But the shower activity will be winding down and we’ll see a dry second half of the morning, followed by gradual clearing.

Overall today will be dry cool and blustery. Winds will gust upward of 25-30mph. That will knock feel-like temperatures down into the 30s. So dress warm!

Overnight tonight we’ll see mainly clear skies, and windy dry, and chilly conditions. Tomorrow morning will start off bright and sunny but cold with temps in the 20s.

THIS WEEKEND: Drier, Blustery, Cool

The weekend is, overall, dry and blustery. Any lingering snow showers in eastern MA early this morning will give way to partly sunny skies. West winds will still gust to 20-30 mph adding to a chilly feel. Sunday’s winds are brisk, too, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.