Weather Now: Cloudy Skies and Chances for Flurries

We’re starting our Sunday off on a cold note and temperatures won’t warm up all that much this afternoon. We’re also watching for some passing flurries and sprinkles throughout the day starting in the early morning hours.

Our first and best chance for some flurries is this morning as some showers work their way across Connecticut and towards our area. A quick dusting of snow is possible in spots with the best chances being interior sections and higher elevations.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see the chance for some scattered showers, particularly in areas along the coast and out towards the Cape where we will see a chance for a wintry mix.

Shower chances stick around through to the start of the day tomorrow and into the first half of the day. Late Monday afternoon and into the evening showers and clouds will begin to clear out and we’ll kick off a dry stretch through Wednesday afternoon.

