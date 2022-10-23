Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day cloudy but dry…that won’t be lasting long though! By this afternoon we’ll be seeing some widespread showers and rain.

The one good thing about our cloudy start is the mild temps we are seeing to start the day, lows were in the 50s, a bit mild for this time of year. This afternoon though the clouds will do the opposite, and keep us cool, highs will struggle to get to about 60°.

Rain showers will start first along the coast…

… and then gradually march their way further inland.

The clouds will be sticking around all the way throughout the day today and Monday, but we will see some breaks in the rain. Overnight tonight the rain will stop briefly before picking back up early Monday morning.

We’ll start to see some more sunshine on Tuesday.