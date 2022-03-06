Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our morning with some dense fog across our region leading to poor visibility down to less than half a mile for many spots.

The foggy start is due to warmer and more moist air that has been rolling into our area along a warm front. Throughout the day today, we’ll continue to see more of that warm moist air move into our area leading to a more spring-like afternoon.

Aside from the fog, we saw a few light rain showers and some drizzle early this morning. We’re expecting some heavier rain later during the second half of this morning.

Those rain showers will linger through to the early afternoon but begin to taper off as we continue towards this evening. We might even catch a few rays of sunshine just before sunset, but most of the area will be staying on the cloudy side.

Overnight we’ll stay mild and cloudy with lows only dropping down into the 40s. leading to a very warm yet cloudy start to the new week.

Throughout the day Monday, we’ll be warm once again, with the chance for some quick scattered showers followed by some widespread heavy rain in the evening.