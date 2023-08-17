We’re expected to stay dry besides some drizzly conditions into the overnight until reaching the early hours of Friday morning. Fog will accompany clouds tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to start around 3 AM.

Friday morning will contain periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well as lingering patchy fog. Be weather aware when heading to work as localized street flooding is certainly a factor with localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds in storms. Temps will work their way up to the mid 70s by noontime.

Showers and storms are set to continue into the afternoon, but are expected to taper off as we head towards the evening before clearing out considerably after 5 PM. Highs for the day will top out in the upper 70s.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Conditions on the water could be hazardous at times with some thunderstorms producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

A “level 1” threat for severe weather is in place for Friday. Main threats as mentioned are heavy rain, gusty winds, but there is also a low chance of a tornado.

In addition, we will also be in the marginal risk for excessive rainfall, which could be especially impactful in the problem areas of poor drainage we’ve seen so far this summer.

-Meteorologist Catie McNeil