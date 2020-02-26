Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Late Tonight into Early Thursday Morning

We have a bit of a gloomy day ahead of us. Look for cloudy skies and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s with northeast winds 5-10 mph. The good news is, there won’t be much rain. Other than some pockets of mist and drizzle, most of the afternoon will be dry.

Most of the evening will be dry, too… but after midnight a period of heavy rain and gusty winds is likely. Downpours will lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. Temperatures will be in the 40s, so there’s no threat of wintry weather. East winds will be sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts 35-45 mph at times late at night.

There could be some heavy rain at the start of the AM commute on Thursday. This could lead to some slower travel conditions. By 8-11 AM, the rain is moving out and drier air will be moving in for the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals may top 1″ in spots, and that could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. Winds (especially at the coast) could gust 35-45 mph. We’re not expecting damaging gusts, but it will certainly be a windy day on Thursday.

Temperatures will peak near 50F early Thursday afternoon before cooling through the 40s late day. A colder and drier stretch follows for Friday through the weekend.