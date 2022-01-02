Weather Now: Cloudy End to the Weekend; Some Snow to Start the Week

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day once again on a foggy note, but this morning we have no Dense Fog Advisory, and visibility is a bit better across the region.

Throughout the day today, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a very small chance for a bit of sun later this afternoon, it will also be very warm once again with highs topping out in the 50s.

The Pats are back home this afternoon taking on the Jaguars! If you’re headed out to Foxboro you can leave the rain gear at home and it will be pretty mild compared to most early January games. It looks to be mostly cloudy at kickoff and stay dry through the end of the game.

Late this evening a few scattered showers will push through the region with a small chance for a wintry mix further inland.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we’re tracking the chance for some snow showers throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Overall we’re just expecting a light dusting with most areas seeing less than half an inch, out towards the Cape and along the coast we might see a few more localized higher totals.

Late Monday clouds and showers will clear out and temperatures will plummet down into the teens Tuesday morning.