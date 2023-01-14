Happy Saturday!

A cold front gradually pushed across New England overnight last night and will now stay camped off-shore for this weekend. Leading to a cold, blustery, and soggy holiday weekend.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-30s along with mostly cloudy skies and some passing drizzle.

Cloudy skies stick around this afternoon, and early morning mist and drizzle with subside. Behind the front, winds shifted to the north, drawing cooler to colder air back into the area. It will be seasonably chilly today with his in the mid to upper 30s.

While highs will be in the upper 30s this afternoon it will feel cooler with blustery conditions due to 20-25mph wind gusts throughout the day.

We are closely watching the forecast for tomorrow as an off-shore storm will pass well south and east of us, but close enough for some light snow showers.

Depending on the track, southeastern New England could get clipped with some light snow showers on Sunday. Right now, any impacts look minor. Totals of less than 2 inches are anticipated in some of the sweet spots such as from New Bedford, Plymouth to Cape Cod.

Most of SE Mass. sees just a dusting of snow, and the majority of RI will not see any accumulation at all.