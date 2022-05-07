Happy Saturday

We’re starting off the day on a rainy, gloomy but mild note. Overnight lows dropped down into the low 50s and upper 40s, which is actually fairly mild. However throughout the day today, those temperatures will be holding steady topping out in the low 50s, cooler than what we’re used to this time of year.

We’re starting off the day with lots of clouds overhead and rain showers along the coast and south of Providence.

Aside from the clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures, it’s also going to be fairly windy. Wind will be consistently out of the northeast at 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 30-35 mph.

The best chance for rain today will be during the first half of the day and in areas further to the south and along the coast.

During the second half of the day today, showers will begin to push south and clear out of the area. Clouds however will be sticking around.

Looking forwards to Mother’s Day tomorrow, it looks to be better than today, but still not ideal. We’ll still be on the cooler side with highs topping out in the mid-50s. Rain chances drop off significantly, and we should be staying dry, clouds will also still be lingering but hopefully, a few rays of sunshine will make an appearance.