Happy Sunday!

Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian will continue to impact Southern New England through the rest of today and the start of the new week.

We picked between 1/2″ to 1.5″ of beneficial rains on Saturday. Today will still be cool and cloudy but the heavy rain is done and over with.

The low-pressure center of what was Ian will pass to our south today. That low will interact with a high center to our north to produce a pretty stiff northeasterly wind. Winds of 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph are expected through to overnight tonight.

Strong wind gusts and rough waters just off the coast will continue the Gale warning that was issued at the start of the weekend through to tomorrow morning.

Today will start with lots of clouds and damp weather (drizzle, couple of showers). Drier air should start to move into the region for the afternoon and some breaks of sun are expected. But the chance for quick showers remains particularly along the coast.

Don’t expect a big warmup, however. Highs will only be in the 50s….likely feeling cooler with the wind.

The Pats are back in action this afternoon, playing Greenday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 4:25 PM and it looks to be sunny and comfortable out in Wisconsin. No weather-related delays should be expected.