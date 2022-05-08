Happy Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day!

Overnight last night into early this morning a few lingering showers were still moving onshore just along the coast. By about 6 am a lot of that activity was done and over with leading to a cool, cloudy breezy start to the day.

Overall we’re looking ahead at a cool, cloudy, and windy afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday but still below average topping out in the mid to upper 50s across the area, and feeling even cooler when the wind kicks up.

Looking forward to this afternoon we’ll see wind speeds ramp up once again with wind gusts upwards of 30-35mph.

This has prompted a Small Craft Advisory through to 8 am tomorrow morning, as wave heights will be elevated to 3-7 feet and water conditions rougher. Please use caution if you plan on being on the water this afternoon.

Early this evening we will hopefully see our stubborn cloud coverage begin to break apart allowing for just a bit of sun before we end the day.

Overnight into tomorrow morning clouds will clear out and we’ll start the new week with lots of sunshine.

Monday will kick off a warming trend with highs back up into the 60s, still cooler than normal but a step in the right direction. Later this week we are tracking a big warm-up, with some summer-like temperatures on the way towards the end of the week.