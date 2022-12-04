Happy Sunday!
After a rainy, windy, and warm Saturday we’re looking forward to a very bright and sunny, all-be-it-cool, end to the weekend.
On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick.
Rainfall was generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region.
Today looks nice; although it will be cooler.
Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll also see a few extra clouds pop up right in the middle of the day.
Overall it will be a great day to get outside and get your tree or hang those last few Christmas lights!
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App