Happy Thursday everyone!

A dry start this morning with some sunshine. Clouds increase as we head into the afternoon with rain and thunder arriving after 3-4pm.

FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT

Heavy rain along with strong thunderstorms expected late this afternoon (after 4PM), and especially evening and night. Potential for 1-3 inches of rain. Along with the rain will be embedded thunderstorms….some of which may be strong with brief localized wind damage

THURSDAY FORECAST

THURSDAY MORNING 8:00AM

LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON 4:00PM

THURSDAY EVENING 7:00PM

Thursday’s weather will be changeable with clouds and sun for the first half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the day after 4PM

The best chance for downpours and thunder looks to be during the evening and into the night.

The main threats will be heavy rain, flash flooding gusty winds, and lightning. Once again there is a low risk of an isolated brief tornado or two across southeastern New England.

You’ll want to be weather aware for Thursday evening and night. Sunshine returns Friday