Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day mild with lows in the 40s and some sunshine and a few spotty clouds. Throughout the day today, we’re going to see more clouds begin to develop and roll into the region followed by some spotty showers and the small chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

After a quiet start to the day, wind gusts will begin to pick up as we see a cold front begins to move closer to the area.

That cold front will cause a big cool down for the second half of the weekend and into the start of the workweek, but for today it will also cause the chance for some quick showers and some isolated evening thunderstorms.

During the middle part of the day today we’ll start to see some spotty rain showers. Throughout the late afternoon and into the evening we’ll see the potential for thunderstorms increase.

Any storms that do develop will be isolated and spotty, so most people won’t see any activity at all. However, those who do see a storm move through their area will see periods of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and maybe even some small hail.

The best chance for these storms will be further inland away from the coast. But again, even within this region where storms will be more likely the activity will still be spotty and brief.

By Sunday morning rain, storms and clouds will clear out, leading to a sunny start to the day. Throughout the afternoon a few clouds will begin to develop leading to a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll end the weekend on a cooler note with highs topping out in the upper 40s.