Happy Sunday and Hoppy Easter!

We’re starting off our day with clear skies, lots of sunshine, and a bit of a chill in the air. Overnight a cold front marched across our region helping to usher in some cooler air down from the north. Lows dropped down into the low 40s and upper 30s, which was anywhere from 15 to 5 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, a noticeable difference.

Throughout the day today, we’ll stay on the cooler and breezy side with highs topping out in the low 50s which is below normal for this time of year.

It will be gusty out there this afternoon with sustained wind speed between 10-20mph and gusts upwards of 30. This will help to add an extra chill to the air making it feel like the mid to upper 40s at times.

Aside from the cooler temperatures and gusty conditions we are also going to be dealing with increasing clouds coverage and the chance for a few afternoon showers.

The chance for showers really starts to increase towards the middle part of the day right around lunchtime. Showers are expected to be spotty and brief with rain being light.

By the late afternoon, the last remaining showers will be clearing out and pushing south making way for a dry evening and cool and clear night.

Clear skies and dry conditions will stick around through Monday morning and into the afternoon but we are tracking some heavy rain on the way for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.