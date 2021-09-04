Weather Now: Beautiful Saturday Ahead; Showers Late Sunday

Good Morning and Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our Labor Day weekend on a cool but pleasant note. Lows dropped down into the 50s across the region that’s just slightly cooler than normal.

High pressure sitting just off to the southwest will lead to a beautiful Saturday afternoon with highs in the Mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine. Overall a beautiful start to our holiday weekend.

AT THE BEACHES: If you’re planning on hitting the beaches for your Saturday afternoon it will be pleasant but cool.

Overnight tonight we’ll see some increasing clouds coverage but we’ll stay dry and cool.

Throughout Sunday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, still, a great afternoon with plenty of chances to get outside and enjoy the weather. Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning we’ll see a chance for scattered showers as a front pushes east across our region.

By Monday morning showers will be clearing out. Any Labor Day plans or activities shouldn’t see any weather-related delays or cancelations.