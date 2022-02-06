Weather Alert: Another Icy Morning, Sunshine to Finish the Weekend

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day on another icy note. Overnight clear skies helped to really cool us down with lows bottoming out in the single digits. Many roads are just fine (plowed and treated) but some roads (especially side streets) and parking lots remain pretty messy with areas of snow and ice. Please use some extra caution.

We’re starting out our day very cold with temps between 0 and 10, but fortunately, there isn’t too much wind and plenty of sunshine.

Some extra clouds are possible throughout the day, but we’ll stay dry. Temps will ‘warm’ into the upper 20s to around 30, still just slightly below average for this time of year.

Tonight remains quiet, but we’ll be monitoring a developing storm system off the Florida and Georgia coast. That storm center will move northward but should remain weak as it heads our way.

Monday will start out with lots of clouds, and a few widely scattered showers are possible. Some wet snowflakes are possible, initially, but this will be more of a rain event.

Rain showers become more widespread through the afternoon and continue through Monday evening. Any snow/ice should be far to our north and west. However, a track farther offshore of that, albeit, weak storm, and we could be looking at more of a snow/ice scenario.

Showers will linger overnight into early Tuesday morning, followed by some gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 2/4/20022: Joe Fleming and Gary Sasse

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com