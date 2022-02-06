Weather Alert: Another Icy Morning, Sunshine to Finish the Weekend

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day on another icy note. Overnight clear skies helped to really cool us down with lows bottoming out in the single digits. Many roads are just fine (plowed and treated) but some roads (especially side streets) and parking lots remain pretty messy with areas of snow and ice. Please use some extra caution.

We’re starting out our day very cold with temps between 0 and 10, but fortunately, there isn’t too much wind and plenty of sunshine.

Some extra clouds are possible throughout the day, but we’ll stay dry. Temps will ‘warm’ into the upper 20s to around 30, still just slightly below average for this time of year.

Tonight remains quiet, but we’ll be monitoring a developing storm system off the Florida and Georgia coast. That storm center will move northward but should remain weak as it heads our way.

Monday will start out with lots of clouds, and a few widely scattered showers are possible. Some wet snowflakes are possible, initially, but this will be more of a rain event.

Rain showers become more widespread through the afternoon and continue through Monday evening. Any snow/ice should be far to our north and west. However, a track farther offshore of that, albeit, weak storm, and we could be looking at more of a snow/ice scenario.

Showers will linger overnight into early Tuesday morning, followed by some gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.