Weather Now: Another Hot Afternoon to Start the Weekend

Good Morning! We’re kicking off our Saturday with warm and humid with a few clouds and some fog across the region.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back up into the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will still be a concern for this afternoon with it feeling like the low to mid 90s. Shower chances will increase as the day goes on but it won’t be a washout.

AT THE BEACH: Today will be a decent beach day. We’ll see sunshine with some clouds but keep in mind there will be early morning fog. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid-80s.

We squeeze in one more hot and humid day today before a cold front brings the return of more comfortable air tonight and into the start of the new workweek.

Look for a hazy sun and patchy morning fog today with highs back to near 90 in the afternoon. A passing thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and early evening, though most of the day looks dry.

The humidity will tumble tonight, with clearing skies and lows dropping into the 60s. Sunday looks near perfect. Highs reach the low 80s with much lower humidity.