Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day with lots of sunshine and just a bit warmer with morning lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

While daytime highs will be milder this afternoon it will still be on the chilly side with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph. That will cause wind chills to drop down into the 30s.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with just a few extra clouds popping up late in the afternoon and increasing through this evening.

Within those evening and overnight clouds and a few quick flurries are possible. It will be very spotty activity and most of the area will be staying dry. The big change is going to be the much colder air that will be moving into our area overnight tonight into tomorrow afternoon. Highs on Monday will be topping out in the 20s.