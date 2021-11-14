Weather Now: A Sunny Start Followed by More Clouds Showers Overnight Tonight

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day clear and cold with temps in the 30s. Throughout the afternoon we’re going to stay on the cooler side with highs topping out in the 50s.

We are tracking another low-pressure system and cold front still sitting out to the west as of this morning. As it marches east towards our area sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds.

By about lunchtime, some more dense clouds will be rolling in overhead leading to a bit of a gloomy-looking end to the weekend.

Showers will hold off until after midnight with a quick sprinkle popping up and rolling through the area. A few scattered showers will still be hanging on during the early morning commute.

Monday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with more chances for a quick shower throughout the afternoon.

By Monday evening we’ll start to see clouds clear out and we’ll kick off a cool but sunny stretch through midweek.

