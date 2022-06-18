Happy Saturday!

Much cooler air settles in for this Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend, with highs only in the 60s to near 70.

Actual air temperatures are significantly cooler but also the dew points have dropped a lot in comparison to yesterday so you can feel the change in the air.

In addition to cooler conditions, we’ll see clouds increasing this afternoon and sticking around through Sunday with a gusty northwest wind, helping to add to the fall-ish feel.

Within the extra cloud cover, we might see a few spotty showers. Late this evening and again early tomorrow morning, but most of the area should remain dry and any showers that do pop up will be brief and light.

FATHER’S DAY SUNDAY:

Extra clouds and even cooler temperatures with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Overall a more fall-like feel.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with very low humidity.