Happy Saturday!

We started off our Saturday with lots of sunshine across our area with lows down into the upper 30s and low 40s, so overall a sunny and seasonable start.

For the first half of the day today, we’ll see lots of sunshine which will help to quickly pick up those temperatures back up into the low 60s. Overall it will be a pleasant afternoon feeling just a bit cooler than yesterday afternoon.

During the second half of the day today, we’ll see more thick cloud coverage begin to roll in overhead leading to a mostly cloudy end to the day.

Evening clouds will stick around overnight into Sunday morning leading to a cloudy but relatively mild start to the day. Lows will end up being above average dropping down into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will stick around throughout the day Sunday helping to lead to a bit cooler conditions with highs topping out in the 50s.

Even with clouds hanging out overhead later today and throughout the day tomorrow we are looking to continue our dry stretch through this weekend and into the start of the new week.