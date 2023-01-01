Happy Sunday and Happy New Year!

We’re starting off the new year with clouds and rain from overnight racing off to the east and leaving behind some sunshine and above-average temperatures for this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s all day! — a very mild start to 2023. We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine with a few scattered clouds passing by overhead.

Polar Plungers! It’s going to be a mild day for you with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west/northwest for most of the day gusting upwards of 15-25 mph.

We’ll continue to see dry conditions through the start of the week but rain will return Tuesday afternoon.

Looking forward to the end of this week we’ll see the return of winter-like conditions with highs back down in the 30s and the chance for snow showers.