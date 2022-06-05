Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with lots of sunshine, clear skies, and a bit of a chill in the air. Overnight lows tumbled down into the low 50s and upper 40s. We’ll keep the sunshine and clear skies through the afternoon and into the evening.

High pressure will be camped out over our region not only for today but tomorrow as well. Leading to a quiet and sunny afternoon today.

The start of the new week looks equally nice and just slightly warmer.

A few extra clouds are also expected Monday afternoon but during the bulk of the day well still be seeing lots of sunshine.

Tracking the Tropics

As of this morning, Tropical Storm Alex is sitting east of Miami moving northeast at 22 mph.

Throughout the rest of today and into the start of this week Alex is expected to continue to march northeast before drifting almost due east further out into the Atlantic.

By late Monday into early Tuesday, the system should begin to weaken and fall back down out of tropical storm status and continue to dissipate throughout the following day.

We expect no direct impacts on our area.