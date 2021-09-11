Weather Now: A Sunny & Cool Saturday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our Saturday morning on the chilly side with some spots as low as the upper 40s!
Looking forward to the rest of this afternoon we’re expecting lots of sunshine and an overall pleasant afternoon thanks to some high pressure sitting over our region. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, so after a cool start we’ll end the day on mild note.
AT THE BEACH: A WARNING for beach-goers throughout the rest of today (Possibly Sunday Too). Dangerous surf and rip current conditions continue due to distant Hurricane Larry. Caution in the waters and stay off of rocks and jetties. Surf will be around 4-6 feet Saturday.
For the second half of the weekend, we’ll see today’s high pressure more offshore as a cold front moves across the region. Sunday will start off with clear skies but as we continue through the afternoon more clouds will begin to see more clouds roll into the region. Late Sunday night into early Monday morning we’ll see some storms move through the region but they’ll quickly clear out by the start of your Monday.