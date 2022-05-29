Happy Sunday!

Today looks beautiful from start to finish! The skies will be filled with sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be warm and the humidity will be low. Perfection.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, upper 60s to lower 70s at the coast.

It looks like a nice beach day, too. (Monday might be a little better).

A big factor for the more comfortable conditions today will be a big drop in humidity. For comparison, yesterday’s dew points were up into the 60s and you could feel the moisture lingering in the air. Today dewpoint will be staying in the 50s thanks to last night’s cold front.

We will see some changes on Memorial Day Monday, but nothing that will impact parades and ceremonies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, once again, and it will be warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, cooler at the coast. You’ll notice the humidity creeping back up through the day, too.