Weather Now: A Pleasant Weekend on Deck

Happy Friday! After last night’s cold front we saw a pretty pleasant Friday afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see quiet weather.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re planning on hitting the beaches for your Saturday you won’t have to worry about any rain. We’ll be seeing lots of sunshine throughout the day but daytime highs will be on the cooler side topping out in the low 70s.

Dry air and clear skies will make for an unseasonably cool night for late July. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and 60s this evening, with lows 50-55 by dawn.

The weather this weekend looks great. Saturday is a September preview. We’ll see abundant sunshine and ultra-low humidity for late July. Temperatures will be pleasant, but cooler than normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll stay dry Saturday night, with clear skies and comfortable conditions. It won’t be quite as cool as Friday night, but late-night lows will still dip to the 50s for many areas.

The nice weather for the first half of our weekend will continue into the second half. Sunday will start off sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer with highs near 80. Clouds roll in late day, but right now the majority of the day looks dry. Showers are possible near sunset and into Sunday night as an area of low pressure passes off-shore.