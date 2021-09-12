Weather Now: A Nice Sunday Afternoon Followed by Storms Tonight

Good Morning and Happy Sunday! We’re starting off our Sunday morning a bit more mild than yesterday morning with lows in the 60s. Yesterday’s high pressure that lead to such a comfortable and sunny afternoon has moved further away from our area but the bulk of our Sunday is still going to be nice.

We’re starting off the day with lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds begin to roll into the region ahead of a cold front that will march through our region overnight tonight.

AT THE BEACH: A WARNING for beach-goers throughout the rest of today. Dangerous surf and moderate risk for rip currents continue today. Caution in the waters and stay off of rocks and jetties. The surf will be around 3-6 feet today.

Expect dry skies through the morning and afternoon with a blend of clouds and sun. Showers and thunderstorms should stay away for the daylight hours.

Later today we’ll see a few chances for some storms. The first round will be late this evening from 6-9 pm with the risk for strong wind gusts and localized flooding.

The better chance for storms will be during the late overnight hours into early tomorrow morning.

Looking forward to your Monday morning, a few showers may still be lingering, but later on, in the day we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a nice afternoon.