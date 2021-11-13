Weather Now: A Nice Afternoon Followed by more Showers and Gusty Winds Late Today

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

After a stormy Friday afternoon, we saw a quiet and cool Friday night. We’re starting off our Saturday morning with temps much cooler than yesterday morning and more seasonable in the mid to upper 30s.

While we have clear skies overhead a lot of areas woke up to some patchy dense fog this morning leading to some less than ideal driving conditions. As we continue through the rest of the morning that fog will continue to clear out leaving behind a nice sunny start to the day.

Later this afternoon we’ll warm up back above average topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

After a nice sunny afternoon clouds will begin to roll in overhead ahead of a weaker cold front that will move through the area this evening.

As the front marches across the area, we’ll see another quick round of showers as well as the chance for one or two thunderstorms and some more gusty conditions. Between 4 and 7 o’clock this evening we’ll see some wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph as well as some quick downpours.

Clouds and showers clear out by Sunday morning leading to another sunny afternoon, but we only stay dry for a short time. More rain will be moving into the area early Monday morning followed by more scattered showers Monday afternoon.

