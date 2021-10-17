Weather Now: A Mostly Sunny & Cooler End to the Weekend

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We are starting off the second half of our weekend on a noticeably cooler note with lows in the 50s. Thats anywhere from 5 to 13 degrees cooler than yesterday morning!

Last night’s cold front brought with it not only some rain but some much more fall-like conditions for this afternoon and the start of the week. Morning Clouds will start to clear out leading to a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re heading towards the coast this afternoon it will be pretty nice overall. Mostly sunny and breezy but cool with highs in the mid-60s.

The Patriots are back at home this weekend and if you’re heading up to Foxboro you’re in for a treat! Tailgating before the game will be sunny and comfortable with temps in the 60s through to kickoff. Looking forward to the end of the game a few more clouds will be popping up and rolling into the area, but still dry and a bit chilly with temps in the upper 50s.

We’re going to finish off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight. It will also be chilly with lows dropping down into the 40s.