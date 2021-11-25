Weather Now: A Mild & Sunny Thanksgiving; Rainy Friday Morning

Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving!

After yesterday mornings cold blast we’re starting off our Thanksgiving on a much more comfortable note. Lows dropped down into the 30s but the windchill was less of a factor this morning, with most of the area feeling like it was still in the 30s.

We’re looking forward to a much more mild day today with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s, just slightly above average for this time of year.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

We’ll start off the day with lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to stay positioned just off the coast of the Carolinas. Throughout the day more clouds will begin to roll into the region as a cold front pushed closer towards our area.

Rain chances will hold off until after midnight tonight but tomorrow morning looks to start off a bit soggy so if you’re heading back to work or heading out to do some black Friday shopping bring the rain gear! Rain showers move into the area after 3 am and linger through till the afternoon.

The rain will begin to clear out in the afternoon making way for some more sunshine to kick off the weekend. As the clouds and showers clear out some much cooler and seasonable air will move into the area dropping highs back down into the 40s.