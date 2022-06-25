Happy Saturday!

The first full weekend of Summer is here and it will feel like the season with much warmer air expected. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 85 to near 90 inland, while the coast/beaches will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Temperatures will run well above average, however, we are not expecting “record-breaking” or “extreme heat”. Nonetheless…. take it easy, keep cool, and stay hydrated this weekend.

We’re starting off the day with lots of sunshine which will allow temperatures to quickly pick up well into the 80s by noon. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90 by 3-4pm.

A big factor for this weekend will be not only the higher temps but the increasing humidity.

Dew points will climb to the low 60s this afternoon, which will add a bit of elevated humidity to the air. By Sunday dewpoint will continue to pick up MAking the Heat index continue to climb.

This afternoon the temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast and in the 80s along the coast.

Sunday will feel even warmer away from the coast with it feeling like the low to mid-90s. Monday Dewpoints will stay high but air temperatures will drop back down into the 70s as a cold front sweeps across our region.

As the front pushes by in the afternoon we will see the chance for some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Leading to a stormy start to the new week.