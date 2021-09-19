Weather Now: A Dry & Sunny End to the Weekend

Good Morning and Happy Sunday! We’re starting off our day a lot clearer than yesterday morning. A few showers passed through Boston and cruised south towards Taunton and New Bedford but most of the area is waking up to clear skies and lots of sunshine.

We’re kicking off our Sunday with lows in the 60s and few spotty clouds.

Later this afternoon we’ll see a mild and sunny afternoon with scattered morning clouds clearing out giving way to clear skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon right around normal for the end of September.

Today kicks off a stretch of quiet and mild weather, with sunshine-filled afternoons and cool evenings, thanks to high-pressure dropping down over our region.

Our next chance for some active weather will be later this work week, late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through the region.