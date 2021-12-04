Weather Now: A Dry & Chilly Afternoon; Quiet Weekend Weather

Good Morning!
We’re starting off our Saturday on a sunny but cold note with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.
HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »
Throughout the day today, we’ll see more clouds develop and push into the region but some sunshine will still be mixed in there. Highs will be on the cooler side, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s just slightly below average for this time of year.
Overnight tonight clouds will begin to clear out and lows will quickly begin to drop down into the 30s and then 20s by morning.
Sunday afternoon we’ll stay cool with highs in the mid-40s and lots of sunshine. Quiet weekend weather will make way for a very windy, warm, and rainy Monday.
An early morning warm front will lead to scattered showers and highs pushing up toward 60. Later in the evening, a strong cold front will march across the region, leading to strong wind gusts upwards of 40-60 mph, and rain that could transition into late-night snow.